Kriti Sanon Praises Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train', Calls It Super Intriguing

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train released on February 3, 2021, and the actor has been receiving a lot of praise for it from the film fraternity and netizens alike. Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer and laud Parineeti for her performance.

Kriti Sanon all praise for The Girl On The Train trailer

Kriti Sanon has heaped praises for Parineeti Chopra's upcoming mystery thriller. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon wrote that she has loved the trailer. She also wrote, ‘Super intriguing, so well shot and you look great!’ Kriti also added, ‘Can see how special this one must be for u… looking forward’.

Image courtesy- @kritisanon Instagram

Parineeti, too, has responded to Kriti’s enthusiasm by resharing the latter’s post. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Kriti! Thank you, my girl’. The Girl On The Train is going to release on Netflix on February 26, 2021. It is based on the best-selling novel authored by Paula Hawkins which goes by the same name. The cast of this mystery thriller also includes Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and is one of the highly anticipated films of Parineeti Chopra.

Image courtesy- @parineetichopra Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares updates from her professional sphere on social media. Kriti recently took to Instagram to announce the commencement of her film Bachchan Pandey. She shared a couple of pictures with the team of the movie and also posed with a clapperboard as well. In the caption, she wrote, ‘1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film!’ She is wearing a blue top and a pair of faded jeans in the pictures and is giving her broadest smile for the camera. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in a prominent role and is directed by Farhad Samji.

Kriti Sanon's movies

The actor made her debut with Heropanti which released in 2014 and starred alongside Tiger Shroff. She then went on to star in Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Housefull 4. She is also going to be seen in the drama film Mimi wherein Kriti is going to play a surrogate mother.

Image courtesy- @kritisanon and @parineetichopra Instagram

