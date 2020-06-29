Kriti Sanon's Wedding-ready Lehengas From Her Traditional Wardrobe Are Every Girl's Envy

Kriti Sanon is known for her sartorial choices, impressing fans with her elegant sense of style. One of the most loved ethnic styles from her wardrobe has been lehengas of different kinds. They are traditional, elegant, and unique in so many ways. Here are a few instances when Kriti Sanon aced the wedding lehengas in style.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh's Cheerful Photo With Ankita Lokhande & Kriti Sanon Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon-inspired wedding lehengas

In the above picture, Kriti Sanon is looking ethereal in the lime green Anushree Reddy lehenga. The actor paired it up with a gorgeous pearl-studded neckpiece and statement earrings. The beautiful centre-parted curls and the subtle makeup of Kriti are adding to her beauty.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor dressed in an Anita Dongre lehenga set for a shoot. The extravagantly embroidered peacock blue lehenga was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings, bangles and a maang tika from Minerali Store. Apart from the outfit, what caught attention was the braided updo that hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave the actor. Well-known make-up artist Adrian Jacobs rounded off Kriti’s vibrantly charming look with nude makeup and glossy lips.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Heropanti' - Reasons To Watch The Actors' Debut Film

For another look for a shoot, Kriti Sanon picked a pristine white Monika and Nidhii lehenga. The lehenga looked beautiful in the strappy blouse which was paired with a silver-spangled skirt with a pleated hem. Famous stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised her look with a pearl-studded choker and a pair of statement earrings from Minerali Store. For glam, the actor chose to have bronze-tinted eyes, pink lips and a braided updo adorned with a gajra.

Amazingly crafted with an alluring design and exceptional finesse, this bottle green lehenga is one of the best outfits for the wedding. One can wear this lehenga at a sangeet function. Zara Umrigar has designed the beautiful lehenga and choli, and Kriti Sanon wore this outfit at producer Dinesh Vijan’s reception in Mumbai. The lehenga is embellished from top to bottom with a darker shade of emerald beading.

While attending her best friend’s wedding, the Luka Chuppi actor was seen dressed in a Zara Umrigar silver grey lehenga. Her outfit featured intricate butterfly and floral embroidery which also had beads and crystals. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the outfit was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta. Keeping her accessories minimal, the actor opted for well-defined eye makeup, red lips and a sleek hair to round off her look.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Looks Better In The Light Green Gharara?

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Beautiful Earring Collection You Must Check Out; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.