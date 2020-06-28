Kriti Sanon's Beautiful Earring Collection You Must Check Out; See Pics

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Mimi, which is inspired by a Marathi film. Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her movies at various occasions adorning statement accessories. The actor often shares photos on Instagram with statement chandbaali earrings, stunning hoop earrings and her every look has amazed many of her fans. So, after taking a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram handle, here are some of the best looks of the actor in earrings. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon’s stunning earring collection

On the occasion of Eid, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to extend her wishes to her fans. The actor looked ethereal in a baby pink sharara. She completed her look with a heavy choker and mang teeka in hot pink colour. The actor is seen donning heavy earrings which went perfectly with her attire.

ALSO READ: When Kriti Sanon Said Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Better Actor Than Varun & Tiger; See Here

Kriti Sanon, who wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Mimi’, shared a glimpse of her photoshoot. Her mesmerising looks grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor can be seen wearing a magenta coloured dress which she paired with heavy silver earrings. With smokey-eye, dark mascara and middle-parted hair, the actor rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon caught much attention while attending the Zee Cine 2020 awards in an emerald green gown from Shantanu & Nikhil’s spring/summer 2020 collection. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings by Outhouse and various diamond rings by Kaj Fine Jewellery and Kohinoor Jewellers. She opted for a bold emerald green eyeshadow that elevated her ensemble.

ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon Visited A Gurudwara To Seek Blessings; See Pics

Kriti Sanon wore a dark botanical printed Anarkali dress by Rohit Bal. Styled by Sukriti Goyal, the actor decided on a tasteful dark full-sleeved Anarkali made in Chanderi with floral print. She embellished the look with beautiful mojris, some silver gems and red blooms on her hair bun. Kriti wore dark painted nails which gave a gothic touch to her look.

Here, styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon looks stunning as she dons a lime green outfit. The short dress is paired with a jacket, which was left down from one side and gave an off-shoulder look. For glam, the actor opted for nude makeup and lace-up gladiator sandals. The Heropanti actor accessorised her look with nude makeup and gold hoop earrings.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Vs Kriti Sanon: Whose Chemistry With Ayushmann Khurrana Set BO On Fire

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' Will Wait To Resume Shoot Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Reveals Director

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.