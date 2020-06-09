Kriti Sanon Turns A Dance Coach For Her Mother, Teaches Her To Groove On Punjabi Hip-hop

Kriti Sanon has been quarantining along with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon during the lockdown. She has been regularly sharing updates of what her lockdown has been like around her loved ones. Recently, a video of Kriti Sanon teaching dance to her mother surfaced on social media. Check it out:

Kriti Sanon teaches her mother how to dance

Recently, a video fo Kriti Sanon teaching dance steps to her mother surfaced on social media. In the video, one can see Kriti Sanon teaching her mom how to groove to the tunes of London Thumakda. The track is a hit dance number from the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.

The two are then seen moving their hips together. Kriti Sanon’s mother looked like a pro as she aced each step. From the looks of it, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is the one taking the video as one can hear her laugh in the background. Kriti Sanon looked relaxed in a pair of shorts and a t-shirt as she flaunted her short hairstyle.

Take a look at the video here:

Kriti Sanon and her sister, Nupur Sanon have been spending a lot of time together during the quarantine. The Sanon sisters have been sharing their quarantine ventures on social media as well. Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon have been doing everything, from cleaning to baking together.

Nupur Sanon recently even turned a hairstylist for her sister, Kriti Sanon. She cut her sister’s waist-length hair to give it a more chic and shorter look. Nupur Sanon had scissors and clips in her hand and she is giving her elder sister a quarantine haircut. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon explained that she had never cut her hair so short but also added that she loved her new look.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! The movie will have Kriti Sanon in the role of a surrogate mother. It is currently in its filming stage and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. She was last seen in the special song, Kudi Nu Nachne De in Angrezi Medium earlier this year.

