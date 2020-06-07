Kriti Sanon Misses Shooting Amid Lockdown, Shares Monochrome Throwback Pic

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been spending her quarantine period at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and the two have been giving major sister goals amid lockdown. Besides this, the Houseful 4 actress has also been treating fans with several quarantine posts where she can be seen showing off some of her hidden talents. Recently, the actor shared throwback pictures from one of her photoshoots while describing how much she is missing being on sets.

Kriti Sanon shells out retro vibes in throwback pics

Kriti shared the monochrome pictures on her Instagram page while giving her fans major vintage vibes. In the throwback photo, fans can catch a glimpse of the actress looking impressive donning a gown with her hair tied up like neat bun. She has paired up her look with an accessory on her neck. While captioning the post, the Luka Chhupi star wrote that she is missing her work while mentioning the lights, camera, and action amid lockdown.

Read: Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are Inbred Delhites: See List

Read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Or Kriti Sanon, Who Slays Better In Short Hair?

Meanwhile, sometime back, Kriti's sister Nupur shared a video where the actress was seen teaching her mother how to do dance, especially a "hip hop" step on Kangana Ranaut's song "London Thumakda" from "Queen". "That's how Punjabis hip hop... isn't she the cutest," Nupur captioned the videos. While recording the joyous dance sessions, Nupur can be heard laughing in the backdrop. Kriti also makes her mom perform the steps as per counts.

On the work front, the star was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor where she played the role of his wife onscreen. Even though Panipat did not churn massive numbers at the box office, the duo's acting and chemistry were much lauded by fans. Moreover, Kriti and Arjun took the internet by storm with their offscreen camaraderie.

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020 but is put to a halt due to the current pandemic.

Read: Kriti Sanon Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Looked Better In Flared Princess Gown?

Read: Watch: Kriti Sanon Teaches Mother Geeta Sanon Dancing, Nupur Calls It 'Punjabis Hip Hop'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.