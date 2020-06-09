Kriti Sanon Thanks Her Dietitian Who Helped Her Gain And Lose 15 Kilos

During the lockdown, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who put on 15 kilos for a pregnant woman's role in Laxman Utekar's much-anticipated movie Mimi, shed much of it. The actor recently took to social media to thank her dietician who has helped her through the entire process of weight gain and loss. Check it out here.

Kriti Sanon shared a throwback picture where she can be seen posing alongside her dietician Javani Kanakia Sanghavi. The actor sported a white dress with black prints on it. She also completed the look with white sneakers and also opted for a wavy hairdo and natural makeup. While Javani Kanakia Sanghavi, on the other hand, opted for a red top and grey palazzo and can be cutely seen showing off her baby bump.

Along with the picture, Kriti Sanon drew an arrow towards her dietician and wrote, “For all those who want to get their daily diet routine on track! She is the one you need!”. She also went on to thank her for all the help. She wrote, “Thank you so much for guiding me through this weight gain and loss process for Mimi! Would not have been possible without you! She also revealed saying that she “had gained 15 kgs, and despite the lockdown, lost most of it… Just maybe 1.5kgs more to go!” Check out the post below.

Also read | Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are Inbred Delhites: See List

Kriti reveals about her weight gain

During a recent live session on the Helo app, the actor opened up about how she went on to gain 15 kilos for the film. Kriti said that they had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and director Laxman was very clear that she had to gain weight for the scenes because he did not want the character to have a sculpted face.

Also read | Kriti Sanon Turns A Dance Coach For Her Mother, Teaches Her To Groove On Punjabi Hip-hop

She further went on to say that since she has high-metabolism, it was going to be very difficult for her to put on weight. She revealed that she had had to increase her appetite and calorie intake, so she stopped working out. She also began eating poori-halwa-chana for breakfast and sweets after every meal. Kriti revealed that she initially enjoyed the process but later she began to force herself to eat as she had lost interest in food.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan-Ameesha To Tiger-Kriti Sanon, Actors Who Made Their Debut In Same Movie

Also read | Kriti Sanon Misses Shooting Amid Lockdown, Shares Monochrome Throwback Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.