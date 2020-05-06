Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her 'squishy Mushy Quarantine' Time With Sister Nupur Sanon

While everyone has figured out various ways of spending their quarantine time right amid the nationwide lockdown, Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon is making full use of it for spending quality time with her family and her adorable four-legged companions. Kriti quite frequently posts some cutesy pictures and videos of her we-time with family from her lockdown diaries on social media. However, her latest 'Squishy mushy quarantine' post on Instagram with sister Nupur Sanon gave fans major sibling goals.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Is One Of The Most Bankable Stars And Her Box Office Records Are Proof

Kriti Sanon gave fans an insight into her 'Squishy mushy quarantine' time

After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media banter, fans are obsessing over yet another sibling duo on social media, which is none other than the Sanon sisters, Kriti Sanon and her younger sister Nupur Sanon. Recently, both Kriti and Nupur took to their respective Instagram handles to share a streak of adorable selfies with their fans.

In the selfies shared by the Sanon sisters, both are seen chilling on the sofa in their comfy clothes. From flaunting their million-dollar smiles to giving some goofy poses for the camera, the Sanon sisters gave fans major sibling goals, which is quite evident from the comments on the post. Kriti captioned the post writing, "Squishy Mushy Quarantine!".

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's '1: Nenokkadine' - Reasons To Watch This Mahesh Babu Starrer Action Thriller

Apart from her sister, Kriti Sanon is also using her quarantine time to the fullest by spending the utmost time with her 'paww-dorable' poodles and her Instagram handle is proof. Sanon frequently posts pictures and videos of herself with Phoebe and Disco, having her fans swooning over their cuteness. Have a look at some of the cutesy posts of Kriti Sanon with her poodles below:

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Shares Aww-dorable Pic Of Her Pup, Asks Fans To Notice 'little Moments'

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, which is based on the war of Panipat. Apart from Kriti and Arjun, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a titular role. However, Sanon will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the National-award winning Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vahhaychy!' titled 'Mimi'. Kriti will play the role of a surrogate mother in this Laxman Utekar directorial which is slated to release this year in July.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Lauds Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad', Says She 'sobbed, Felt Overwhelmed'

(Image credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.