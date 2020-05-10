When Kriti Sanon’s Off-screen Outfits Reflected Heropanti's Dimpy's Fashion Sense

Kriti Sanon made a huge impact in Bollywood after her debut in Heropanti along with Tiger Shroff. The actor cemented her place in Bollywood since her debut film and has been on the rise ever since. Her character of Dimpy was among one of the most loved characters in the film. The actor often manages to channel her inner Dimpy with her pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

When Kriti Sanon channeled her inner Dimpy from Heropanti

The saree look

Kriti Sanon wore this floral saree while promoting her film Arjun Patiala and the styling and look were similar to Dimpy's look in the song Rabba. The actor looked stunning while promoting the movie dressed in a floral sari by Arpita Mehta which featured a playful ruffled border. She elevated her look with a pair of silver earrings by Firdaus by Akshita. For makeup, she opted for a pink eyeshadow, a pale pink lip and blush and beachy waves added a final touch to her outfit.

The beautiful look in salwar suit

In both the pictures, Kriti is seen wearing a salwar suit and she looked pretty in this attire. The first picture is from the film Heropanti in which she is seen wearing a light-green coloured dress which she paired with a peach dupatta. In the next Instagram post, the actor is seen wearing a pink bandhani print dress which she paired with a sky-blue coloured dupatta. What is similar is her hairdo, which was beach wavy curls in both the pictures.

The shimmery short dress

The leggy lass made a statement in this shimmery black dress that had a plunging neckline. Keeping everything else to a minimum, Kriti Sanon opted for statement earrings and a heavy eye-shadow. On the other hand, the grey dress is worn by Dimpy in the song Aa Raat Bhar. Despite the colour of the dresses being different, the style of the dress does remind one of Dimpy from the film.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Laxmi Utekar's directorial Mimi. In the film, she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated to release in July 2020 but now is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

