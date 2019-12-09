Kriti Sanon Shares Her Take On Panipat; Reveals Why The Film Is Lengthy

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently on cloud 9 as she has been a part of several vivid projects. Two of her films, Houseful 4 and Panipat hit the screens this year. Panipat theatrically released on December 6. Kriti Sanon made sure that they promoted Panipat in full swing so that the movie reached the audiences. Panipat just released and is reportedly performing well at the box-office currently but has also indulged in a controversy.

The historical drama has a duration of around two hours and fifty minutes. The leading lady of the movie, Kriti Sanon, opened about the length of the movie saying that it was impossible for the makers of Panipat to trim its run-time because the movie gives historical details that have happened in the past and it is difficult to cut a lot of events. Kriti Sanon also reportedly said that there are many characters in the movie and it takes time to establish every character in a movie. She added that in a normal period love story is comparatively easier to trim as the story has limited characters.

Kriti Sanon further added that the pace in historical, period movies always has slow beginnings, unless it’s a love story, which is easier with just a few characters and life revolving around them. In Panipat, there’s so much that is happening that there was nothing that the makers could have let go, which wasn’t important or irrelevant. Kriti Sanon also said that she has been getting a great response for her character and it took time for her to sink in it. It was her first historical, she wanted to make sure that it is convincing and people don’t see Kriti in it.

About the movie Panipat

Panipat is a Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles.

