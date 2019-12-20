Kriti Sanon Explores Her Traditional Looks In Stunning Anarkali Outfits; Here's Pics

Kriti Sanon is known best for her great acting as well as amazing fashion choices. The actor stuns in both traditional as well as western outfits. On multiple occasions, the actor has worn Anarkali dresses, which look perfect on her. The Panipat actor seems to have the right fashion sense when it comes to how an Anarkali should be worn and how to also make it look good.

Here are some of her best Anarkali looks

Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a black Anarkali in this post. The Anarkali has beautiful rose patterns at the bottom of the hem. Kriti is also wearing a red flower in her hair and she has tied them up in a bun. She chose to pair this dress with long vintage jhumkas. The makeup matched with the outfit was bold, to bring out the colours in the complete look.

Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a stunning indo-western Anarkali. Sanon is wearing a black Anarkali with large golden buttons. The Anarkali has an inner layer that has a black fabric with golden sparkles. She paired the dress with circular spiky golden earrings.

This bright Anarkali brings out the pretty side of the Luka Chuppi actor. Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a yellow Anarkali which has floral patterns. There are also patterns of red and green on the dupatta and the borders. The actor paired the outfit with a pair of jhumkas.

