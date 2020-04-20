Kriti Sanon And Other Female Celebrities Who Featured In Badshah's Songs

Kriti Sanon is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. The actor is not only known for her acting but also her style and fashion. She has been a part of various successful movies and has also featured in many songs. One of the music artists with whom she has collaborated is Badshah. Not only Kriti Sanon but there are also other female actors who have featured in Badshah's songs.

Female celebrities who featured in Badshah's songs

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Badshah collaborated in the song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. The song has gained over 110 million views on YouTube. The song is from the movie Stree. The cast of the movie includes Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The music of the song is composed by Sachin - Jigar.

Sonakshi Sinha

Koka is another popular song that features Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah. They both have also collaborated in the song Move Your Lakk. The song is from the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The music of the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the song has gained over 110 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Jasbir Jassi, Badshah and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Genda Phool is Badshah's recent song that features Jacqueline Fernandez. The song released on March 26, 2020, and has received over 198 million views and 3.1 million likes on YouTube. The song has also gained immense popularity on other social media platforms. The song is sung by Badshah and Payal Dev.

Kareena Kapoor

Badshah and Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in the song Tareefan. The song is from the movie Veere Di Wedding. The song also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania. Tareefan has gained over 254 million views and 1.5 million likes on YouTube. The song released on May 2, 2018, on Zee Company Music's YouTube channel.

