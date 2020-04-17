Kriti Sanon Shares Aww-dorable Pic Of Her Pup, Asks Fans To Notice 'little Moments'

While most of the Bollywood celebrities are spending their lockdown time by indulging in various activities, the Panipat actor Kriti Sanon has chosen to utilise her quarantine time by spending quality time with her adorable four-legged companions. Sanon frequently posts pictures and videos of herself with her adorable poodles, Phoebe and Disco. After posting a ‘pawsome’ video of herself chilling with her dogs, Kriti Sanon asked her fans to notice beautiful little moments of life by sharing a cute picture of Phoebe.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share her '#RrandomThoughts' with fans

Ever since the Prime Minister of India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone, including Bollywood celebrities are trying to figure out various ways of killing their quarantine time. While some celebrities are making full use of it by honing their skills, others like the Housefull 4 actor, Kriti Sanon decided to take this opportunity for spending most of their time with their beloved ones.

Sanon is giving all her time and love to her cutesy toy poodles and has been frequently posting pictures and videos of them, having her fans swooning over their cuteness. Recently, the Dilwale actor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her newly adopted brown toy poodle Phoebe taking a nap on her forearm and asked her fans to 'notice beautiful little moments of life.'

She captioned the post writing, "Life is full of beautiful lil moments.. like this one.

Notice them!!

#KabhiKabhiMereDilMeinKhayalAataHai

#RandomThoughts"

Check out some more heartwarming pictures of Kriti Sanon and her pups below:

