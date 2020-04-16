When Kriti Sanon Clocked 22-mn Followers On Instagram & Celebrated Milestone In Maldives

The year 2019 brought in a lot of surprises and success for actor Kriti Sanon. After the success of her film Luka Chuppi, she featured in two other films which were the multi starters Housefull 4 and Panipat. Amidst the smooth career run, she also hit 22 million followers on Instagram which she celebrated with a fun trip to the Maldives. Check out these throwback posts:

Kriti Sanon had flooded her Instagram feed with stunning pictures when she celebrated the 22 million followers mark on Instagram. In the pictures posted, she could be seen doing a wide range of fun activities with her friends as she enjoyed the beaches and the sea. In one of the pictures, where she revealed the news, she could be seen wearing a black bodysuit while she was sitting on the white sand where the number 22 had been carved. In another post, she could be seen wearing a pair of denim shorts with black bodysuit while she rode a bicycle with a few of her friends. In another picture in the same outfit, she could be seen posing at the beach with her friends around.

Kriti Sanon had also uploaded pictures from the fun sail that she had with her friends in the Maldives. She could be seen posing with her friends at the end of the boat while she enjoyed the scenery. In another picture, she could be seen waiting for dinner with her friends at an open restaurant. Kriti Sanon and her friends could be seen with happy and tired faces as they waited for their meals.

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

