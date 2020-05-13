Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got Their First-ever Lead Role In Telugu Films

Kriti Sanon made her Telugu debut in the same year as her Bollywood debut. Her Telugu debut film titled 1: Nenokkadine was opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. Since 2014, Kriti Sanon has sure paved a way for herself to the top as she is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood currently. She has gained immense popularity for her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Dilwale, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 to name a few. Take a look at more female actors who made their debut with a leading role in Telugu movies.

Katrina Kaif's lead role

Even though Katrina Kaif made her debut in the film industry with a Bollywood film named Boom, her lead role was actually in the Telugu movie called Malliswari opposite superstar Venkatesh. Post her 2004 Telugu debut, Katrina Kaif has earned a name for herself in the Hindi film industry. Her movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more have become popular with the audiences.

Ileana D Cruz's Telugu debut

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the actors who made her debut with a Telugu movie. She was actually one of the actresses who was a well-known name in the South Indian industry before she switched to Bollywood. Ileana D'Cruz even won the best debut award for her role in the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. Her movies like Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick and Julayi made her a much-loved actor in south India. She even marked her presence in the Hindi film industry with movies like Barfi!, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, to name a few.

Taapsee Pannu's Telugu debut

Taapsee Pannu is one of the Bollywood actors who made her name in the South Indian film industry before switching to Hindi cinema. She debuted in the Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam and then appeared in numerous Telugu movies. She is known for her roles in Aadukalam, Vastadu Naa Raju and Mr Perfect. Apart from Telugu cinema, she also did many Tamil movies. Her Hindi movies have also received massive success at the box office including Pink, Badla, Judwaa 2, to name a few.

