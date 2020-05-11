Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon: What Bollywood Actresses Posted Over The Weekend

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, most of the Bollywood female actors have been urging their fans to stay indoors. They themselves have been homebound and have been sharing how they spent their weekends on social media. Last weekend marked that Mother’s Day weekend and many Bollywood actors took to their social media to share a special message for their mothers.

Most of the actors have been very active on social media and have been posting updates about how they spent their Mother’s Day weekend. Here’s how Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood actors spent their weekend.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself alongside a picture of her mother, Amrita Singh and stated that they looked very much alike. She then corrected herself and stated that there is nobody like her mother in this entire world. Sara Ali Khan wished her mother on Mother’s day and even called Amrita Singh her definition of best. A part of Sara Ali Kahn’s post read, ‘Happy Mother’s Day Mommy. My epitome of strength and definition of best.’ [sic]

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared what her Saturday mood was like. She posted a picture of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan and wrote that their trip to Morocco in 2009 is her Saturday mood. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a light ochre-coloured dress and a dark ochre-coloured belt along with a pair of dark coloured shades. Saif Ali Khan wore a Lilac coloured shirt and a pair of white coloured trousers.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared an adorable throwback video of her mother and herself from her childhood. In the video, Ananya Panday’s mother is seen telling her to make faces at the camera. Ananya Panday, who was a toddler then, seems to be confused as she stares at the camera. While posting the video, Ananya Panday wrote, ‘it’s clear where I get my crazy from. happy Mama’s day to my Mama and all the beautiful Mamas out there.’ [sic]

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has been trying her hand at baking this quarantine. As a sweet gesture for her mother on Mother’s Day, Kriti Sanon baked a Chocolate Tart for her mother. Kriti Sanon shared a video and many photos of the delicious looking dessert on her Instagram account.

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda has been quarantining with her boyfriend and Paagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat. She took to her Instagram on Saturday and revealed that her beau baked bread while being in quarantine. She shared a picture of the food and even complimented her ‘personal chef’ for the delicious food.

