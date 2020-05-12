Kriti Sanon's Not-so-usual Emoji-filled Reaction As The Coronavirus Lockdown Gets To Her

Kriti Sanon recently updated her fans on how her lockdown has been going so far. In a recent set of videos put on her Instagram handle, she has expressed how she has been feeling about the ongoing lockdown. Her fans can be seen finding the content relatable as everyone is in a similar state of mind.

Kriti Sanon’s lockdown problems

Kriti Sanon recently posted two boomerangs on her official Instagram handle. In the first boomerang posted, she can be seen knocking on a glass window through the other side as she hopes somebody will open the door. She can be seen giving out silly expressions as she makes an attempt at knocking and gaining some attention from the person standing outside. In the second video posted, she can be seen gesturing like she is shooting herself as she uses her fingers as a play gun. She has expressed how tired she is of sitting at home, through the two videos. She can be seen dressed in an all-denim outfit which has been completed with a red bandana. Kriti Sanon has left her hair open with soft curls which go well with her denim-dominant outfit.

In the caption for the post, Kriti Sanon has mentioned how this is her situation while the Coronavirus related lockdown is active. She has also added a few emoticons to express herself as she has added a few “rolling eyes” emoticons at the end of the caption. She has also expressed herself using the “face-palm” and “covering mouth with hands” emoticons as she conveys that she is tired of the lockdown. Have a look at the two videos from Kriti Sanon’s Instagram here.

Previously, Kriti Sanon had shown off the chocolate tart that she had made at home on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She had been making quite a few delicacies while she was following the lockdown regulations. She had also put up a picture of the cakes and coconut bites that she had made herself.

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

