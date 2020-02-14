Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra & Other Actors Who Aced The Traditional Marathi Nath Look

Bollywood actors are known to work hard for every character. From accent to mannerism, they go through in details to get into the skin of their character. Apart from the accent and mannerism, costume and style also play a very important role to leave a lasting impression of their character.

Historical-drama films like Panipat, Jodha Akhbar and Padmaavat among others are a few examples, in which the lead characters tried their best to portray the character with perfection. While many female lead actors wear traditional jewellery in such films, their Nath always takes the limelight. Here are a few actors who wore traditional Marathi Nath for their film.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's last release, Panipat, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead characters. She essayed the character of Parvatibai. The actor bagged praises for her on-screen appearance as Parvatibai.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, has mesmerised the audience with her performance. Her looks and outfits have always managed to bag appreciations from the audience and fans. In 2016's release, Bajirao Mastani, she portrayed the character of Kashibai, the first wife of Bajirao.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is also known for her fashion statements. Her portrayal as Masatni in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was loved by the audience and the critics. Though her song Deewani Mastani was an instant hit, the song Pinga stole the hearts of the audience. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone not only danced together but seeing them in traditional Marathi attire was a delight for their fans.

Kajol

Kajol has many awards and accolades for her performance on the silver screen. Kajol's latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, set fire at the box-office. In the historical biography-drama, Kajol played Savitribai Malusare. She also added a traditional Nath to her Marathi look.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon and Kajol Instagram)

