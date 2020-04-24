When Kriti Sanon Revealed She Would Love To Work Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actor famous for her movies like Luka Chuppi and Bareilly Ki Barfi. After working with actors like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, to name a few, Kriti Sanon revealed in an interview that one actor she would love to work with. Take a look at excerpts from the interview.

Kriti Sanon on working with Hrithik in future

In an interview, Kriti Sanon shared her immense interest in working opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also revealed that she used to have posters of Hrithik in her room when she was young. When asked about which actor's performance she liked in the year 2019, Kriti congratulated Ayushamnn Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Akshay Kumar. On being asked about whether she would like to do a film with Hrithik Roshan, Kriti promptly replied that she would be immensely pleased to work with the actor. She also added that she loved his performance in the movie Super 30 and even in War.

Talking about her favourite director, she mentioned Zoya Akhtar and talked about her movie Gully Boy. She also mentioned her wish to portray a character like Sakina (portrayed by Alia Bhatt in the film) in Gully Boy.

Kriti Sanon's movies

Kriti Sanon had a busy 2019, with Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Arjun Patiala, and Panipat. For 2020, she has completed the filming of her most awaited film titled 'Mimi'. It is said that this would be the first film where her character shoulders the whole film. Her upcoming movie Mimi is said to be a remake of an award-winning Marathi film called Mala Aai Vhhaychy. She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey which will star Akshay and Kriti in the lead roles. The movie is supposed to release in January 2021, as mentioned in a post shared by Akshay Kumar.

Promo Image credit: Kriti Sanon instagram

