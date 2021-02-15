'Kuch Toh Hai' Feb 13 Written Update: Rehaan Learns About Powers, Locks Horns With Priya

Colors TV's new show, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. Rehaan tells Swati's father that he can hear the sound of the train from far, making everyone wonder about his powers. Rehaan enters a village and the head over there worries about Priya and his fight. She thinks that he has returned after such a long break and hence there's a huge reason behind this. Read on for Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein written update.

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein written update

In the recent episode, Aaru is all set to learn about the new strange person in their locality. As soon as Rehaan learns about his powers, Priya follows him and tries to understand what's wrong with him. Her warden worries about her whereabouts. Priya tells Swati that she'll soon find a job and that she will be regular in paying the rent. Swati informs her that she will request her father to hunt for a job for her. More so, the duo is all excited about Swati's wedding.

Rehaan feels very unconscious about himself as he starts getting weird feelings. As soon as he starts channelling his inner self, his cousins call him down for the wedding festivities. The head of the village worries that the Aadhishaat will either destroy Rehaan or Priya. She wonders what will happen if Aadhishaat's powers are already into Priya. She also tells herself that the duo is meant to be together but right now they should stay away from each other. Priya goes for her job interview but the person associated with the same declines her offer. On her way back home, she falls from the car and hurts herself.

The head of the village talks to an unknown identity and tells her that Priya and Rehaan will soon meet, and that's what happens. Rehaan comes to her rescue and offers her a lift. The duo leaves the forest and reaches home. Meanwhile, Priya's mom, her warden, calls her and asks her about her health and her whereabouts.

