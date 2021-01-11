Kriti Sanon Appreciates Her Hair, Makeup & Styling Team; Calls Them 'mine For Life'

Kriti Sanon recently started shooting for her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. While filming in a construction location, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her team. Appreciating her team's work, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Mine!! For life" and tagged her team members' Instagram accounts. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's photos.

Kriti Sanon appreciates her team

In the above embedded Instagram post, one can spot Kriti Sanon, alongside hair and makeup stylist, Aasif Ahmed; makeup artist, Adrian Jacobs and stylist Sukriti Grover. Kriti shared three pictures with her hair, makeup, and stylist team. Here, the actor stunned in a cream-coloured tee, layered with a denim jacket. She also sported ripped denim jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

Apart from Kriti Sanon, the former's team also looks stylish and chic. While Aasif Ahmed wore a white tee, paired with a black bomber jacket, Adrian Jacobs sported a brown jacket and denim. Meanwhile, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover looks stunning in a pink bomber jacket, black tights, and a pair of white sneakers. Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram.

Fans' reactions

Kriti Sanon's fans and followers were quick to share their reactions. Apart from them, her team also commented and reshared the pictures on their Instagram accounts. While Sukriti Grover dropped hearts, Adrian Jacobs said, "Always @kritisanon". One of the users wrote, "U guys look cute together". Another fan added, "These beautiful people". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon started shooting for her upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. The actor shared a series of pictures from the sets of Bachchan Pandey. In one of these images, the star can be seen posing with the clapboard of her film. As seen in the caption, Kriti Sanon shared that the makers of Bachchan Pandey were also the makers of her debut, Heropanti.

She shared pictures with the makers of her upcoming film. Sharing these images on social media, Kriti Sanon wrote, "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go". Take a look at Kriti Sanon's photos.

