Kriti Sanon's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Decides To 'declutter' & Pen Her Thoughts

While ushering into the New Year, actress Kriti Sanon is deciding upon some New Year resolutions. The actress took to Instagram and revealed the world to the closet poet that she is with catchy couplets and deep musing. In her latest post, the actress shared that this year she has decided to express her thoughts in her own way by decluttering and penning down which she called a “meditation.”

Kriti Sanon's New Year resolution

In the post, she shared a picture of her Thought Journal along with a book on couplets which seems to have inspired the actress to gout down her thoughts rather than venting it out on social media. Talking about the general human behavior to suppress their emotions and feelings, the actress wrote, “Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing Vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness. As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh at innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to “behave” and mask... We feel something, we say something else...And I feel that’s kinda messed never been a new year resolution person.. but this year, I choose to express myself my own way.. Declutter and write down my thoughts.. my kinda meditation. What’s that one habit you’d like to have in 2021?”

Earlier, before ringing in the New Year, the actress who is recovering from coronavirus shared a video where she can be seen exercising in the gym. While captioning the post, the Raabta actress wrote, “Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end! This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realize that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my fav form of workout: Pilates.”

Sometime back, Kriti had penned a heartfelt and motivational poem. On December 12, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the poem with her fans and followers. Along with the beautiful poetry, Kriti Sanon also shared a dazzling picture of her. The poem read, “I wanna open every knot Of who i “should” be. So I can elongate the rope, Fly up higher, And discover who i “could” be.”

