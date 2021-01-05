Kriti Sanon's 'soul Moves' On Two-wheeler While Fulfilling One Of Her Dreams; Watch

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to her social media handle and shared a video, in which she was seen fulfilling one of her dreams, on Monday. As the video started, Kriti is seen riding a bike while Lucky Ali's song Hairat can be heard in the background. Instagramming the video, Sanon wrote a short caption, which read, "Four wheels / Move the body / Two wheels / Move the soul", along with a red-heart and bike emoticon. She also revealed a fun-fact about the video, as she wrote, "P.S. I always wanted to ride a bike with this song playing in the background!". Scroll down to watch the video.

Kriti Sanon fulfills her dream

READ | Shahid Kapoor's Post On New Year Thoughts Makes Kriti Sanon's Day; Watch

Within a few hours, her industry colleagues and fans were all praise for the actor as the video garnered more than 900k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, her comments section was flooded with appreciation notes. Apart from a handful of fans from her 37.2M followers on the photo-video sharing platform, actors such as Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Mahesh Shetty and Varun Sharma, among many others, also dropped their reaction in the comments box. Meanwhile, Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared a heart emoticon. On the other hand, when one of Kriti’s friends asked her when she learned to ride the bike, the actor answered, “this is day 1 of learning".

READ | Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Sister Nupur's Birthday; Expresses Wish To Be There For Her

The Luka Chuppi actor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, resumed the shoot for her next, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar. The above video seems to be from the sets of the film. The actor is currently with her team in Jaisalmer and had shared a few short video clips from their shooting venue on the story session of her Instagram handle.

READ | Kriti Sanon's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Decides To 'declutter' & Pen Her Thoughts

A peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Interestingly, the 30-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. In her previous post, she shared a unique resolution at the start of the new year and posted a glimpse of how she is planning to declutter her thoughts. Sharing a picture of two journal diaries, she wrote, “Humans are often conditioned to suppress emotions. Showing vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration, insecurity is considered a sign of weakness..As kids we cry loudly, we scream, laugh on innocent things, speak without thinking.. we keep it Simple! But as we grow up, we learn to “behave” and mask".

READ | 'Love And Hope From Us': Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Extend New Year Wishes

On the professional front, apart from the Akshay Kumar starrer, Kriti will be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, Heropanti 2, alongside Tiger Shroff. She will also share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao for Dinesh Vijan’s next. On the other hand, she wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, this year in March.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.