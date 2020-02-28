Kriti Sanon Gives Out Retro Feels In A Stunning Ethnic Attire; See Pic

Kriti Sanon recently made headlines as she is all set to unite with Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao for her untitled next. Moreover, after Panipat, she is also gearing up for Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will be seen playing the unconventional role of a pregnant woman.

Pictures of her with a baby bump had gone massively viral. She is also known for her on-point fashion game and impeccable choices. Speaking of which, on Friday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a yet another stunning post.

Kriti Sanon shells out major retro vibes in her recent Instagram post

On Friday morning, Kriti Sanon shared a throwback picture of herself in stunning ethnic attire. The Luka Chuppi actor looks like a vision to behold in the photo. She is seen sporting heavy accessories along with a Maagtikaa. Not to miss her signature eye make up that steals attention. The actor has shared her photographs in the B&W and gold filter too. In the caption, she says, 'Retro feeelsss'. Take a look at her photograph here.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming movies

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are reportedly roped in for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled comedy flick. The movie will entail the story of two orphans played by Kriti and Rajkummar, who get married but crave for the love of parents.

Meanwhile, once again produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, Kriti Sanon's movie Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011. Reports also suggest that the Housefull 4 actor had to put on 15 kgs for her role in Mimi.

