Kriti Sanon Channels Her Inner Poet As She Pens A Piece For Mother Nature

Actor Kriti Sanon who is known for her power-packed performances in her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, has a passion for writing poetry. In many of her interviews, the actor has revealed that she often used to pen down poems during her college days. The actor is fond of her hobby and shares a glimpse of her poetic side on her Instagram. But recently, her sister Nupur Sanon shared the video of Kriti in which she recites a few words written by her. Read on to know further details.

Kriti Sanon’s adorable poetry to listen

Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, many celebrities have started practising social distancing. Recently, Nupur Sanon shared the video of Kriti which shows her hobby for writing poetry. Kriti says that this self- quarantine time has given her the opportunity to pen down the poetry. She says that after a long time, she has written something in Hindi. The poem describes what we are doing to the environment and how our lives and routine are affecting Mother Nature. Take a look at the video.

It is not the first time that Kriti has been vocal about her talent. A few years back, the Panipat actor took to her Instagram handle to share her poetry. The picture showed Kriti enjoying at the beach and the poem described her experience. Her post was truly inspiring.

On the professional front

Kriti, who last graced the big screen with Panipat, is currently gearing up for her next, Mimi, along with Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated to release in 2020. The film also stars popular Marathi actor Sai Tamhankar in a lead role.

