Telugu movie 1: Nenokkadine featured Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon along with Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Kelly Dorji, and Anu Hasan, among others. The psychological action-thriller film is considered to be one of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster hits. Kriti Sanon featured in 1: Nenokkadine where she was seen in the role of Sameera. She played a journalist in the film along with being Mahesh Babu's love interest.

Interesting reasons to watch 1: Nenokkadine

With this Telugu film, superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautham Krishna, who was seven years old at that time, made his Tollywood debut. He played the role of the young protagonist in the film which released in 2014.

Kriti Sanon also made her acting debut with this Telugu movie opposite Mahesh Babu. Sanon was still shooting for 1: Nenokkadine when she got the offer to star opposite Tiger Shroff in the Hindi movie titled 'Heropanti' which released in the same year.

The director of the movie 1: Nenokkadine is the same director who directed the hit movie 100% Love with Tamannah in 2011.

The film was shot in picturesque foreign locations including that of London, Belfast and even Bangkok. It was the first Telugu movie to have been shot in Belfast.

Hollywood stunt coordinator Conrad Palmisano choreographed Mahesh Babu's action stunts.

1: Nenokkadine box office collection

1: Nenokkadine was a Telugu psychological thriller movie which saw a box office collection of over ₹28 crores worldwide. Indian film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the movie had a glorious start at about $946,552 [₹5.82 cr] in the opening weekend itself. The movie 1: Nenokkadine is said to be the seventh Telugu film to have earned millions of dollars in box office collections worldwide.

1: Nenokkadine audience reactions on Youtube

Check out some of the Youtube audience's reactions who saw Mahesh Babu's acclaimed movie 1: Nenokkadine. Many were of the opinion that the movie did justice to the thriller genre.

