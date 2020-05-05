Kriti Sanon's '1: Nenokkadine' - Reasons To Watch This Mahesh Babu Starrer Action Thriller

Quick links:
Telugu movie 1: Nenokkadine featured Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon along with Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Kelly Dorji, and Anu Hasan, among others. The psychological action-thriller film is considered to be one of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster hits. Kriti Sanon featured in 1: Nenokkadine where she was seen in the role of Sameera. She played a journalist in the film along with being Mahesh Babu's love interest.
1: Nenokkadine was a Telugu psychological thriller movie which saw a box office collection of over ₹28 crores worldwide. Indian film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted that the movie had a glorious start at about $946,552 [₹5.82 cr] in the opening weekend itself. The movie 1: Nenokkadine is said to be the seventh Telugu film to have earned millions of dollars in box office collections worldwide.
Check out some of the Youtube audience's reactions who saw Mahesh Babu's acclaimed movie 1: Nenokkadine. Many were of the opinion that the movie did justice to the thriller genre.
