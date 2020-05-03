When Kriti Sanon Sizzled Various Magazine Covers; Check Pictures

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Panipat, is currently making headlines for her upcoming flick Mimi. The actor may have only been in the film industry for six years, but Kriti has carved a place in the hearts and minds of her fans. She is also known for her movies like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panipat, and among others.

Along with being a versatile actor, Kriti Sanon is also a social media sensation, who never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion choices. The actor enjoys a massive fanbase of approximately 30.4 million followers on Instagram. The diva has also graced the covers of various magazines over the years. Here we have compiled some of the best magazine cover photos of Kriti Sanon. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon's photos - Best photoshoots of the actor

Kriti Sanon featured on the cover of the January-February 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar India and she looked stunning. Kriti is seen wearing brown leather pants which she paired with a blue9 top and a fleece jacket. The actor completed her stylish ensemble with a Tissot watch.

Kriti Sanon appeared on the cover of Exhibit’s January edition and the pictures have left her fans in awe of her. Styled by Anisha Jain, the actor dazzled on the issue cover wearing a scintillating number from Zara Umrigar. With smokey kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pout and soft curls, the actor looked simply mesmerising on the cover picture.

Kriti Sanon flaunted her perfect curves as she turned muse for the cover shoot of Filmfare September 2018 edition. Flaunting her well-toned body, she can be seen in a sensual avatar. For the cover, Kriti wore pineapple yellow co-ordinates with turtle neck. She opted for subtle make-up and messy hair and flaunted her perfect curves and well-toned midriff.

