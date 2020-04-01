Kriti Sanon & Diana Penty Share Fun Quarantine Time With Their Furry Playmates, See Pics

With the Bollywood celebs under self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, fans of the actors have been treated to glimpses of the inner world of their favourite actors. Many of them have taken to their social media accounts to share their activities during the national lockdown imposed by the government. Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon and Cocktail actor Diana Penty have shared a sneak peek into their lives with their respective pets besides them.

The Panipat actor recently welcomed a new pet, Phoebe to give new company to her older one called Disco. A self-proclaimed dog-lover, Kriti Sanon often posts pictures and videos with her pets on her Instagram account. On Wednesday, Kriti shared an adorable post where Phoebe can be seen playing around while Kriti sorts the clothes in her wardrobe.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Happy Bhaag Jayegi star Diana Penty has maintained her social media account with pictures of her dog Victoria under the 'Tails of Vicky and D' series. The actor shared a series of pictures as a hilarious conversation between the two over a cup of chai as they maintain social distance.

Have a look:

What's next for the actors?

Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The films slated to be released in the month of July 2020. Diana Penty will be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's film Shiddat along with actors Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina.

