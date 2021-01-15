Kriti Sanon Pens A Poem About The Kind Of Love 'she Craved For'; See Post

Kriti Sanon seems to have taken up a new hobby. The Heropanti actor took to Instagram and shared a poem that she wrote with her fans and friends. This little poem revealed what kind of love she “craved for”. Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post is getting immense response in the comment section. Find out more details about this story below.

Kriti Sanon reveals the kind of love “she craved for”

The COVID-19 pandemic led people to be confined to their homes for a long time. Since many industries had slowed down, people took up a lot of hobbies and new interests in the meantime. Many Bollywood actors also seemed to have joined this bandwagon. These actors took to social media and shared their new interests and hobbies on social media.

Actor Kriti Sanon also seems to be one of them. The Dilwale actor took to social media and shared a new picture of herself. Along with the picture she shared an interesting poem as a caption. Most importantly, Kriti Sanon herself had penned the poem. The caption read, “Her eyes were deep and honest, and they never changed. That’s the kind of love she craved for”. Along with the caption she also added, “#SanonScribbles”. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post here.

Her fans seem to have loved Kriti Sanon’s poem. They were quick to shower their love on her in the comment section. Take a look at some of these comments on Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post here.

Kriti Sanon begins shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Kriti Sanon has begun shooting for her film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. She will stat alongside actor Akshay Kumar, Prateik Babbar Arshad Warsi, and Pankaj Tripathi, and other supporting cast members. This film will be directed by Farhad Samjo and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While sharing an update from the film’s set, Kriti Sanon wrote, “1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go”. Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post here.

