Kriti Sanon Feared Getting 'stereotyped' With Small-town Characters, Here's Why

Indian actress Kriti Sanon, who made her debut in Bollywood seven years ago with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff has starred in several Hindi films in various genres. The actress won the Filmfare Award in the category Best Female Debut for her first movie. Since then she has been offered numerous films with several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Ayushman Khurana, Sushant Rajput, and Rajkummar Rao. Although her career is serving her good and has films lined up, there was once a time when she feared being stereotyped. The 30-year-old recently opened up about her fear of getting stereotyped with her small-town characters in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Kriti Sanon's latest interview

The Luka Chuppi actress mentioned in her interview that she has had her career's ups and downs in the industry and has also faced failures. At the beginning of her career, Kriti felt that she might get stereotyped with the small-town characters she was playing in the movies. She then realised that all the characters were so different from each other that it did not matter. She believes that it is boring for an actor to keep repeating themselves in all their work.

While talking about selecting scripts, the actress said that over time she has realised that a script can be different on paper. She further said that sometimes it is the director's narration and work that can make an average script a lot better. Her belief is that it is important to understand that a script might have the potential to get better.

Kriti Sanon's movies

Kriti Sanon's movies include Heropanti (2014), Dilwale (2015), Raabta (2017), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi (2019), Panipat (2019), and Houseful 4 (2019). Kriti Sanon's upcoming releases include Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar. For her first Bollywood film, Heropanti directed by Sabbir Khan, the actress won Filmfare Award (2015), Guild Award (2015), and IIFA Award (2015) all in the category Best Female Debut. Kriti Sanon's upcoming releases also include Ganapath (2022) directed by Vikas Bahl and Bhediya (2022) directed by Amar Kaushik.

In Kriti Sanon's latest Instagram post she can be seen with Akshay Kumar posing for Bachchan Pandey. In the interview, she has mentioned that her part of the work for the film has almost completed. She has only one week of work left that is scheduled in May 2021, without co-actor Akshay Kumar. Here's what she has posted.

Image Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

