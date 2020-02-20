Kriti Sanon's Quirky Sunglasses Turn Heads, See Pictures

Kriti Sanon recently made headlines as producer Dinesh Vijan broke the big news of roping in her and Rajkummar Rao for his upcoming untitled comdey drama. Kriti who is only five years old in the industry, already enjoys a massive fan following. Being an active member of social media, her posts often storm the internet. Sanon is also lauded for her on-point fashion game. Not to miss how Kriti beautifully complements her overall attire with quirky sunglasses. Take a look at all the times she rocked a pair of classy sunglasses.

Kriti Sanon very well knows how to complement her attire with sunglasses

Kriti Sanon escaped to Canada with her sister Nupur Sanon for a break from her schedules. Kriti pulled off a casual black tee with a funky cross-bag. With a pair of black aviators, she looked perfect.

The Luka Chuppi actor's pictures from her trip to New York could make you green in envy. Here, Kriti Sanon carried a pink quirky jacket over a black inner. Sporting classy reflectors, she looked all comfy and happy.

Kriti Sanon wore an amazing grey jacket for another trip. She left her hair open, allowing them to bounce naturally. With a pair of box-shaped black sunglasses, she looked gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon posed while enjoying the view at Victoria Falls. She pulled off a casual white sweatshirt with white sneakers. Her circle-shaped glasses very well complemented her outfit.

The Panipat actor's picture by the beach set the internet ablaze. She donned a neon beachwear and wore blue reflectors. Leaving her hair naturally open, Sanon looked like a diva.

(Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram)

