Kriti Sanon Inspired Footwear Essentials That Are A Must-have In One's Shoe Collection

Kriti Sanon has been a part of super-hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, among others. In all these films, she was seen donning fashionable outfits. Apart from her acting prowess, Kriti is known to give her major fashion goals by donning different kinds of outfits flawlessly. Here are a few of her pictures giving a glimpse of her stunning footwear collection.

Sneakers

Kriti Sanon is often seen opting for sneakers for her casual as well as glam looks. The actor wore white chunky sneakers in the below picture to complete her dress look. She wears sneakers with dresses, denim looks, and even sometimes with an ethnic Anarkali.

Boots

Kriti Sanon is known to ace at her winter styling too. In this picture, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a casual outfit with denim and bomber jacket. The actor completed her look with knee-high boots that amped up her look even more. She often opted for boots with outfits like mini dresses and maxi dresses.

Juttis

Kriti Sanon's ethnic wardrobe is also a treat to her fans. The actor is known to pull off ethnic outfits flawlessly and for the same, she opts for beautiful ethnic juttis to make her look even more glamourous.

Stilettos

Stilettos turn out to be a best friend to Kriti Sanon. The actor wears stilettos with most of her outfits. Be it dresses, casual looks or glammed up red-carpet outfits, she pairs it with a different kind of stilettos to make her look balanced and complete.

Flats

Kriti Sanon likes to be as casual as possible when it comes to day-out on a vacation or a beach day. The actor pairs her flats with both ethnic and western outfits.

