Kriti Sanon Flaunts A Huge, Red Bindi; Fans Point At Her Resemblance To Usha Uthup

Kriti Sanon is one of the actors who have had the most number of movie releases this year The Housefull 4 actor will be next seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film titled Panipat. This Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and is an epic war film. Kriti will be playing the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau played by Arjun Kapoor. Both Kriti and Arjun are busy promoting their film across the country, and one of Kriti's promotional looks became quite the sensation on social media. Kriti wore a big red Bindi at one of the promotional events and her fans were quick to call out that it looked like of Usha Uthup's.

Kriti captioned the image writing, "Aami Tomake Bhalobashi! ❤️❤️ Outfit- @rajeshpratapsinghworks

Earrings- @sangeetaboochra

Ring- @minerali_store

Hair: @aasifahmedofficial

Makeup by @sahithya.shetty

📸 : @kunalgupta91"

Not only Kriti, but the movie Panipat has also had to face its fair share of comparisons so far. As soon as the trailer of Panipat was released by the makers of the film, netizens were quick to draw comparisons of the film and its sets with other period drama movies. Another of the comparisons done was that of Kriti's role with that of Priyanka's Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Considering Bajirao Mastani's success, it is safe to say that the movie's trailer and promotions have raised the fans' expectations. It remains to be seen whether Panipat will fulfil them.

So #Panipat is basically an homage to @RanveerOfficial. Because Arjun Kapoor is playing Peshwa (Bajirao Mastani) and Sanjay Dutt is playing Khilji (Padmaavat). Kriti Sanon is dressed in almost the same colors like Priyanka Chopra. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) November 5, 2019

