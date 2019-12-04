The Debate
The Debate
Kriti Sanon Flaunts A Huge, Red Bindi; Fans Point At Her Resemblance To Usha Uthup

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon recently chose to wear a big red bindi, and her fans were reminded of THIS popular legend in the Indian music industry.

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
kriti sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the actors who have had the most number of movie releases this year The Housefull 4 actor will be next seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film titled Panipat. This Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and is an epic war film. Kriti will be playing the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau played by Arjun Kapoor. Both Kriti and Arjun are busy promoting their film across the country, and one of Kriti's promotional looks became quite the sensation on social media. Kriti wore a big red Bindi at one of the promotional events and her fans were quick to call out that it looked like of Usha Uthup's. 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon On How To Dress Everyday; Easy Tips From The Actor's Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor Twin While Promoting Upcoming Film Panipat

Kriti captioned the image writing,  "Aami Tomake Bhalobashi! ❤️❤️ Outfit- @rajeshpratapsinghworks
Earrings- @sangeetaboochra
Ring- @minerali_store
Hair: @aasifahmedofficial
Makeup by @sahithya.shetty
📸 : @kunalgupta91"

Check out some of the comments by her fans below:

 

Not only Kriti, but the movie Panipat has also had to face its fair share of comparisons so far. As soon as the trailer of Panipat was released by the makers of the film, netizens were quick to draw comparisons of the film and its sets with other period drama movies. Another of the comparisons done was that of Kriti's role with that of Priyanka's Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani. Considering Bajirao Mastani's success, it is safe to say that the movie's trailer and promotions have raised the fans' expectations. It remains to be seen whether Panipat will fulfil them.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Thanks Her Viewers For All The Success She Has Seen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Also Read | Kriti Sanon To Have A Face-off With Kriti Sanon Because Of This; Details Inside

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
