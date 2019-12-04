Kriti Sanon On How To Dress Everyday; Easy Tips From The Actor's Wardrobe

Kriti Sanon will be seen on the big screen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the epic drama Panipat. The film is releasing this Friday, December 6th. Kriti was seen donning multiple Indian looks for the promotions of the film. However, her best looks are the casual ones that she has worn on several occasions. Here we have hand-picked few of Kriti's best casual looks-

Print dress

Kriti Sanon wore a print short dress for a popular director-producer's house part. Any casual look is complete with the white sneakers. She completed her look with simple hair and tint lips and eyes. Kriti’s casual look can be re-created for a brunch or a college outing.

Denim on Denim

Kriti Sanon donned the double D trend for the promotions of Housefull 4. She looked uber cool in her high waist slightly wide-legged pants with tie-ups and similar coloured denim jacket. The touch of white with her bustier tube and shoes completed the look. This look can be recreated for a movie with friends.

LBD

Kriti Sanon wore a cold-shoulder little black dress for the promotions of her film. She opted for ankle-length boots to complete the look. Kriti Sanon wore a statement hoop with the outfit and the big wavy hair simply enhanced the look.

Polka pop

In a cut-out, full-length maxi with red polka dots and frills, Kriti looked magnificent in the Appa Pop casual outfit. Kriti stood radiant with New York in the backdrop. She had minimal make-up on and completed the look with tap boots. This look can be recreated for an afternoon date or a quaint lunch.

Denim OOTD

Kriti wore a semi wrap-around midi skirt and patchy jacket. She completed the look with pigtail hair and casual sneakers. Kriti’s casual denim attire was indeed brilliant.

