Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor Twin While Promoting Upcoming Film Panipat

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are both busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie, Panipat. The duo has geared up to promote their film in full swing while travelling from one city to another. Both actors are making sure that their movie reaches the audiences properly. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon both were also recently seen doing the Titanic pose too while promoting Panipat.

ALSO READ| Panipat: Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Horse Was His Best Co-star After Kriti Sanon

ALSO READ| Panipat Actor Arjun Kapoor Says The Film Will Show Important 100 Years Of Indian History

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor were spotted in twinning ethnic ensembles. Kriti Sanon was seen wearing a cream colour kurta. She accessorised her outfit with a red bindi on her forehead. Kriti Sanon styled her elegant ethnic outfit with statement earrings. Minimalistic makeup and wavy hair parted in the centre completed the look of the Bollywood diva.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was seen donning a cream colour kurta pyjama. He paired his outfit with a light brown shrug and matching brown shoes. A pair of sunglasses added a twist to his ethnic attire. Both the actors were seen slaying their ethnic attire and also end up giving major fashion goals to their fans and followers.

ALSO READ| WATCH: 'Panipat' Stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Arrive In Chariot For Song Launch

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Shares A Heartfelt Caption For Her Character Parvati Bai From Panipat

About the movie Panipat

Panipat is an upcoming Hindi language period drama and an epic war film directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. The movie is bankrolled by Sunita Gowarikar. The plot of Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat which took place on January 14, 1761, between that king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas. Panipat stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie is slated to release on December 6, this year.

ALSO READ| Panipat New Song: Arjun And Kriti Tie The Knot In 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai'

ALSO READ| Bollywood: Ananya Panday, Kirti Kharbanda And Kriti Sanon Slay In Stripes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.