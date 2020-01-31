Kriti Sanon Gains 15 Kgs For Her Upcoming Marathi Remake; See Before And After Pictures

Kriti Sanon seems to be giving her all for her upcoming Mimi. According to a media portal’s report, Kriti Sanon has gained 15 kgs weight for her role in her upcoming film Mimi. Read on to know more details about Kriti Sanon’s upcoming movie Mimi.

Kriti Sanon becomes ‘Chubby Sanon’

Kriti Sanon is slowly climbing stairs in Bollywood creating her mark. Now, the Dilwale actor is all set to give it all for her upcoming film. Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her film Mimi. For the sake of this film, according to a media portal’s report, Kriti Sanon gained 15kgs.

This has led several of Kriti Sanon fans to affectionately call her ‘Chubby Sanon’. During her recent outings, Kriti Sanon weight gain has become more noticeable. The stark differences between Kriti Sanon's old pictures and the new ones are clearly noticeable. Take a look.

Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon has been directed by Laxman Utekar. This upcoming film follows the story of a young dancer in Mandawa who ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. The events that follow this pregnancy are then further explored. Kriti Sanon’s fans are extremely excited to see Kriti in this brand new avatar.

Mimi has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. According to another media portal’s report, Mimi also stars actor Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar apart from Kriti Sanon. The media portal’s report further states that this Kriti Sanon starrer film is based on National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!

