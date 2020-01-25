Kangana Ranaut And Kriti Sanon Join The LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge

Social media has become a platform to share some of the best trends across the globe. A recent meme trend is the Linkedin, Instagram, Facebook and Tinder challenge. People are sharing four pictures of themselves to show how everyone portray different personalities of themselves on these sites. It started with American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton when she shared the same on her Instagram. Celebrities like Lilly Singh, Mark Ruffalo, Mindy Kaling, and Miley Cyrus also became a part of this trend. Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon have also joined the bandwagon:

ALSO READ | After Queen, Manikarnika & Panga, Kangana Ranaut To Now Play Air Force Pilot In 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut and Kriti Sanon joins the bandwagon

Kangana Ranaut's team on Instagram shared a collage of Kangana's four pictures to become a part of the meme challenge. In the first picture, Kangana Ranaut can be seen in a blue suit for her picture on Linkedin. Her photo in the silver saree and with the beautiful choker is used for her picture on Facebook. For Instagram, Kangana can be seen in the black suit that had a white corset underneath. The photo for Tinder is of Kangana in a bob cut as she can be seen wearing a red and black outfit.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Looks Pretty In Pastels And Gives Fans Major Fashion Goals

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Aced The Chequered Pantsuit Look?

Kriti Sanon also decided to join in the meme challenge on her Instagram. She also shared a picture of the meme with four pictures in a collage. Kriti Sanon's first picture for Linkedin is a picture of her in an orange outfit with minimal makeup. For Facebook, Kriti added the picture of herself wearing a denim jacket with a red scarf tied around her neck. Kriti Sanon shared a picture of herself in a dark green outfit and a dark red lipstick for Instagram. Kriti finally shared a picture in pink with bold makeup for Tinder.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Black Outfits To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut's Earrings Will Make You Get Some For Yourself Too, See Pics

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Team & Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.