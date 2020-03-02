Kriti Sanon Gets Candid And Reveals Her Favourites; Details And Video Inside

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actor who enjoys a huge fan following. Recently a video of the actor has been doing the rounds on the internet where she is seen having a fun Q&A session. In the Q&A session, she was seen answering a few personal questions about herself, which fans have been curious to know about since a long time. The video was posted on social media by a media portal and a Bollywood celebrity photographer. Read on to know more.

Read | When Kriti Sanon Reveals Arjun Kapoor's Unique Hidden Talent; Check Details

Read | Kriti Sanon Hints At 'start Of Something New' With New Tattoo, Fans Pour Love

Kriti reveals her favourites

In this video, Kriti Sanon was asked which has been her favourite city in the world throughout her life. To this question, Kriti was seen revealing to her fans that she has two cities that make it to her favourite city category. The actor said that since she was born and brought up in Delhi, it will always remain close to her heart and another city that she like the most, (after Delhi) would be London. Kriti Sanon was then asked to greet ‘hello’ in as many languages as she can. The actor was seen saying hello in various languages including Hindi and other national languages of India.

Next, she was asked what was her favourite food cooked by her mother. To this, she said that she liked mostly everything that her mother cooks but later got into specifics. She revealed that she loves ‘aloo ka paratha’, ‘dal rice’ cooked by her mother. She further told her fans that her mother used to make pizza puffs at home.

Kriti Sanon was asked to describe herself in three words. She described herself as private, honest and fun-loving. The actor was next asked what puts her off about a person. To which she was seen responding that she does not like people who are pretentious and hypocrites.

Read | Kriti Sanon Gives Out Retro Feels In A Stunning Ethnic Attire; See Pic

Read | Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Are A Vision In White & These Pics Are A Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.