Kriti Sanon Gets Poetic With Random Thoughts Amid Lockdown, Calls Herself 'old Soul'

Kriti Sanon is a believer of true love and a lover of all things poetic like old songs, holding hands, long messages and more as evident from her latest Instagram update on Friday. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor penned her random thoughts while at home under lockdown which almost read like poetry. Kriti has called herself 'an old soul' and a poetic one as she wrote her thoughts for her fans.

She shared a serene and monochrome photo of herself and captioned the post with the words, "I think I’m an old soul.. That believes in the idea of true love and loyalty, Loves old songs, Looks for Real in this world full of pretence, Loves the idea of holding hands, a peck on the forehead, long unexpected messages, black and white pictures and of course, Poetry. #PoeticSoul #RandomThoughts #BeMyPoetry".

Have a look:

Read | Kriti Sanon knows exactly how to travel in style and these posts are proof

Fans were impressed by Kriti's caption and pored in their love for their favourite actor through their comments on the post. While celebrated film producer Ekta Kapoor joked, "Bingo! Means you are a dinosaur like me! Extinct species.".

Kriti's sister, singer Nupur Sanon, called her "soulmate" as she wrote, "When you finally realise that the soulmate you have been looking for could potentially be your sibling!! Meh..". The actor poked fun at her younger sister and replied, "@nupursanon Hahahahaha... Shut up! Don''t know about you but I am sure I can do better".

Read | Kriti Sanon is a sight to behold in stunning designer couture; see pics

What's next for Kriti Sanon?

The actor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama film Panipat opposite actor Arjun Kapoor where she played the role of his wife onscreen. Kriti Sanon will be seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi where she will be seen in the role of a surrogate mother. The film was slated for release in the month of July 2020, but is likely to premiere on the digital platform, as per recent reports.

Read | Kriti Sanon misses going to work, hanging out with friends & more amid lockdown, Watch

Read | Kriti Sanon raises awareness on domestic violence amid lockdown; Malishka lauds her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.