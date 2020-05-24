Kriti Sanon Knows Exactly How To Travel In Style And These Posts Are Proof

Kriti Sanon never disappoints her social media followers as far as her Instagram posts are concerned. Even though India is facing the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, one can still take virtual tours of the beautiful travel locations on Instagram. Kriti Sanon's Instagram posts serve her viewers with the exact visual treat that they might seek while reminiscing about their old family trips or solo trips. Check out some of the nostalgic travel pics that Kriti posted while on a trip with her friends and family in Switzerland and the Maldives.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Domestic Violence & It's Importance Of Reporting It; Watch

Kriti Sanon's travel pics

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon have aced their beachside looks by sporting some fun outfits while strolling in the Maldives. Their pics look picture perfect against the blue backdrop of the Maldivian sky and waters.

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon's Songs From The Action Comedy Film 'Arjun Patiala' Alongside Diljit Dosanjh

Kriti Sanon's stylish pic on a motorboat

Kriti Sanon shared a stylish pic amidst the vast waters of Maldives on a motorboat. She made sure that all her pictures were colour perfect and she could be easily spotted wearing blue, white and black during her Maldives trip which completely complemented the waters. Her strapless tie-dye dress is a vacation outfit goal that could easily be sported while one is on a trip with family or even friends.

Kriti going neon in the Swiss

Kriti sported a neon lime green bomber jacket on top of a plain black tee and blue jeans. Her eccentric scarf was surely the highlight of her outfit amongst the backdrop of Swiss mountains in the pic.

ALSO READ| Check Kriti Sanon's Debut Hindi Movie 'Heropanti' Songs Featuring Tiger Shroff

Kriti's blue swimsuit in the Maldives

Kriti Sanon sported a beautiful blue swimwear while on her Maldivian trip. Her reflective glares simply complete her picture-perfect trip to the place.

Kriti's fun outfit with her tribe in the Maldives

The Luka Chuppi actor sported a black spaghetti bodysuit and paired it with grey denim sports while on her trip with her friends and her team in the Maldives. One can also find her later joining in for a cycling time with the whole group wearing the same outfit.

ALSO READ| When Kriti Sanon Revealed She Would Love To Work Opposite Hrithik Roshan

Promo Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.