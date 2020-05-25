Kriti Sanon Is A Sight To Behold In Stunning Designer Couture; See Pics

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Panipat, is currently making headlines for her upcoming flick Mimi. The actor may have only been in the film industry for six years, but Kriti has carved a place in the hearts and minds of her fans. Along with being a versatile actor, Kriti Sanon is also a social media sensation, who never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion choices. Here is a look at Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani couture.

Keeping it simple yet elegant

Kriti Sanon opted for an ethnic ensemble for her promotional event. The actor wore a peach embroidered kurta with a corset detailing. She paired it with mesh detailed palazzos. Her look was balanced with diamond-studded earrings. For her makeup and hair, she kept it simple as she followed a nude makeup palette and complemented it with a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

The Chic look

Kriti Sanon wore an off-white ethnic ensemble for a couture photoshoot. She wore a plain printed skirt with an embroidered border and paired it with the same print blouse. Her look was completed with mesh embroidered dupatta. Kriti Sanon's look was accessorised with a layered neckpiece and an array of rings. For her hair and makeup, she kept it glammed up with smokey eye makeup and a sleek hairdo.

The Indian Bridal look

Kriti Sanon donned a chic bridal look as she posed for a couture photoshoot. She wore a brocade printed lehenga paired with mirror-work choli. Her look was amped up with accessories. She wore a choker-style neckpiece with diamond-studded earrings and complimented the whole look with a golden 'Kamarbandh'. Kriti Sanon's look was completed with minimal makeup and a sleek hairdo.

Let the clothes do the talking

Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful floral ethnic ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a peach coloured lehenga with floral print and paired it with the same print off-shoulder blouse. Kriti's look was amped up with a layered-neckpiece and a messy bun.

The Indo-Western Saga

Kriti Sanon wore a green Indo-western outfit for a photoshoot. The actor wore a green flowy skirt with a silver embroidery all-over. She paired it with the same-print cold shoulder top. Kriti Sanon's look was completed with earrings and a layered hair accessory. For her hair and makeup, she chose for mascara and kohl lashed eyes with nude lip colour and a messy bun.

