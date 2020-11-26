Kriti Sanon Has Slate Full For 2021; Plans Working On More Than 5 Films Next Year

Kriti Sanon is one of the many actors who has resumed work after being on a break for more than eight months due to the pandemic. The actor has been offered multiple films in the last few months, filling up her slots for 2021. She has already signed around five films including Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey amongst others. She is expected to have film releases at regular intervals once the COVID situation settles.

Kriti Sanon has hand full for 2021

Kriti Sanon has proved her place by delivering numerous hits including Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. According to a source close to the actor, she has already signed multiple projects to keep herself busy in the year 2021.

The source said that Kriti Sanon has been keeping busy with the shoot of her next film in Chandigarh lately. She has already set the bar high by breaking new grounds with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. The source also revealed that she is currently a favourite among the leading directors of Bollywood. Kriti Sanon has also been offered a bunch of really exciting projects in the last few months. Post staying at home all these months due to the pandemic, she is all set to get back to work with around five projects slated in 2021.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the war drama film Panipat which received mixed reviews from the audience. The plot of the film revolves around the heavy battle between the Afghani troops and the Marathas of India. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

In the year 2020, Kriti Sanon was expected to be seen in the Bollywood drama, Mimi, which was pushed due to the pandemic. She is expected to be seen in the shoes of a surrogate in this Laxman Utekar film. The film Mimi has been bankrolled by Maddock Films and also stars actors like Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi.

