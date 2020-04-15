Kriti Sanon Gives Fans A Sneak-peek As She Posts BTS Of Her Films On Social Media

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actors among the fresh and young actors in Bollywood today. She entered the industry with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti (2014) and hasn’t looked back since. In the past couple of years, Kriti Sanon has given the industry some back-to-back hit movies. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Kriti Sanon is also an internet sensation today. Having 30.8 million followers on her social media, Kriti makes sure to keep her fans entertained, always. Kriti Sanon is often spotted posting BTS from her movies on her official social media handle. Read ahead to know more-

Kriti Sanon posts BTS of her films on her social media

Kriti Sanon gave her fans a sneak peek of her shoot for the song Kudi Nu Nachne De, from the film Angrezi Medium. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar. The music of the song is by Sachin-Jigar too, and Priya Saraiya marks as the lyricist of the song. The song is a compilation of various new-age actors like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and more, being themselves and dancing openly on the beats of this song.

Kriti Sanon had once posted a BTS or the making of the song, Mann Mein Shiva, from the film Panipat. The song is sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar, and Padmanabh Gaikwad. Ajay-Atul is the music composer of the song and Javed Akhtar is the lyricist. Panipat is an Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial, and the lead cast of the film includes Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

Kriti Sanon shared a few pictures with director Laxman Utekar, celebrating the one-year completion of their previous film together, Luka Chuppi. The film also had Kartik Aaryan as the lead character. However, the celebrations are taking place on the sets of Mimi, which is Kriti and Laxman’s new project together. She even shared a few BTS pictures of the cast of Mimi.

