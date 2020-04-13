Times When Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Divas Rocked White Lehenga

Bollywood leading ladies are known for their ability to slip into any kind of outfit and pull it off effortlessly. One of the most loved ethnic piece amongst Bollywood celebrities has been lehengas of different kinds. They are traditional, elegant, and unique in so many ways. Here are a few instances when female actors aced the white lehenga in style.

Actors slaying in white lehengas

1. Kriti Sanon’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself wearing beautiful traditional outfits. In this picture posted, she can be seen wearing a classy white lehenga. The skirt of the lehenga has detailed gold sequin work which adds beauty to the piece. The blouse for this lehenga is backless and has full sleeves. The dupatta also has slight golden work all over. Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing the classy Indian bun with flowers decorated around it. She has also added heavy golden earrings to the look.

2. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a glittery white lehenga here. The lehenga has a well-embroidered blouse and the skirt is full of minute mirror work. The stone necklace is the stand out element as it has been added over a simple dupatta. Sonakshi Sinha is also wearing matching earrings with the outfit while her hair has neatly been put up in a ponytail.

Read Arjun Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Adorable Pics Together Are All Things Fun

Also read Pulkit Samrat Is Enjoying A Musical Time With His 'quarantine' Kriti Kharbanda, Watch

3. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a simple and elegant white lehenga here. She is wearing an off white lehenga which has silver, mirror-like work done all over it. She can be seen wearing a blouse studded with the mirror sequin. Ananya Panday has added heavy earrings with the lehenga along with two kadas in accessories. Her hair has been left open while her makeup has been kept light for the look.

Read Kriti Sanon And Other Actors Who Were Part Of Films Based On Reincarnation

Also read Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Scare; Thinks Aloud About Couples In Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.