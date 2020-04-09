When Kriti Sanon & Vaani Kapoor Was Seen Twinning In Similar Outfits - Who Wore It Better?

Bollywood divas Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor know each other since their modelling days in Delhi. Both the leading ladies of Bollywood are loved and adored by their fans. Interestingly, the two actors were also spotted in a similar outfit from designer Manish Malhotra’s creation at Anushka-Virat’s reception which was held in December 2017. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

Kriti Sanon's photos

Kriti Sanon opted for an outfit designed by one of her favourite designers, Manish Malhotra. Her drape was crafted in wispy tulle and was accentuated with intricate floral embroidery. It also had white and pink sequins and pearls and crystals in embroidery. For Anushka’s big night, Kriti paired her see-through white sari with an off-the-shoulder blouse which had an intricate sequin work in shades of ivory, pink and purple. She accessorised the look by skipping heavy neckpieces, and instead opted for a pair of eye-catching diamond earrings by Jaipur Gems. The Panipat star chose to have a dewy, pearly-finish makeup. She tied her hair back into a sleek bun held together with pearl accessories.

Vaani Kapoor's photos

(Image Credit: Manish Malhotra, Facebook)

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor styled her blush pink sheer floral embroidered saree with an off-shoulder metallic fringed detailing blouse. Like Krtit, her outfit was also from Manish Malhotra's collection. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Befikre star accessorised her ensemble with a pair of polki jhumkas from Satyani Fine Jewels. The actor opted for her signature soft wavy hairdo with cascading curls and glossy lips for makeup.

