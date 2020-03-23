Kriti Sanon's Comic Timing In THESE Comedy Films Was Appreciated By Many; Check The List

Raabta actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Mimi, which is a family drama directed by Laxman Utekar. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. Apart from this, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also set to unite with Rajkummar Rao for her next film. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti. Check out the best comedy films of Kriti Sanon to watch.

Luka Chuppi

In the year 2019, Kriti Sanon gave a blockbuster titled Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan. The plot of the film revolved around the concept of live-in relationships in small-towns of India, where it is a big no-no. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film crossed the ₹30-crore mark within three days of its release. The film is inspired by the real-life story of the film’s writer, Rohan Shankar.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

A romantic comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and features stars like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film was a critical success and performed well after collecting a total of ₹34 crores approximately. The romantic comedy film was inspired by a French novel titled 'Ingredients of love'.

Housefull 4

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film Housefull 4 has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a set of three brothers who are to be married to a set of three sisters. One of the brothers soon starts to realise that they are all reincarnations from many years ago and they are about to marry the wrong girls. The film turned out to be a success at the box office and entered the ₹200-crore club in India.

