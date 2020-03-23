The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kriti Sanon's Comic Timing In THESE Comedy Films Was Appreciated By Many; Check The List

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon was last seen in 'Panipat'. The actor is known for her versatility and acting skills. Read to know more about some of her best comedy films.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

Raabta actor Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Mimi, which is a family drama directed by Laxman Utekar. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. Apart from this, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also set to unite with Rajkummar Rao for her next film. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti. Check out the best comedy films of Kriti Sanon to watch.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Recreates Aishwarya Rai's Grace In 'Kajra Re'; Watch Video

Luka Chuppi

In the year 2019, Kriti Sanon gave a blockbuster titled Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan. The plot of the film revolved around the concept of live-in relationships in small-towns of India, where it is a big no-no. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film crossed the ₹30-crore mark within three days of its release. The film is inspired by the real-life story of the film’s writer, Rohan Shankar.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

A romantic comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and features stars like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film was a critical success and performed well after collecting a total of ₹34 crores approximately. The romantic comedy film was inspired by a French novel titled 'Ingredients of love'. 

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Is On A Binge-watching Spree #InTimesOfCorona; See Post

Housefull 4

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film Housefull 4 has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a set of three brothers who are to be married to a set of three sisters. One of the brothers soon starts to realise that they are all reincarnations from many years ago and they are about to marry the wrong girls. The film turned out to be a success at the box office and entered the ₹200-crore club in India.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani & Anushka Sharma Dazzle In Floor Length Gowns Like A Boss; See

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Opens Up About ‘what If’s’ During The Initial Days Of Her Career In B'wood

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT