Kriti Sanon Gracefully Switches Between Outfits In A BTS Video From Her Latest Photoshoot

After making jaws drop with a gorgeous photograph of herself in a white dress as her hair flowed with the wind, Kriti Sanon has now given fans a sneak-peek into the photoshoot with a BTS video. Earlier today, the Housefull 4 actor shared a video flaunting several ensembles from her latest photoshoot with celebrity photographer Tejas Nerurkar. From sporting a sheer white dress to rocking an all-bling gown, Kriti served multiple looks and outfits in the video.

Kriti Sanon's video from her latest photoshoot is all things stunning

On November 25, 2020, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video from her latest photoshoot with celebrity photographer Tejas Nerurkar. Lately, Kriti has been using the photographs from that particular photoshoot for sharing her heartfelt poems with fans on Instagram. However, in the video, both shot and edited by the hair and makeup artist Aasif Ahmed, the 30-year-old actor is seen having the time of her life as she switched between three outfits for her fashion photoshoot.

Her first outfit was a sheer white dress with a thigh-high slit by Rose Room while her second outfit was a brown satin robe which she styled over a black and gold printed bikini. The Luka Chuppi actor looked like a million bucks in her third and final outfit which was all-things holographic with a plunging neckline. From what it seems, Kriti's photoshoot was held on the terrace of her home-sweet-home surrounded by various types of green plants and colourful flowers.

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Kirti Sanon shared yet another heartfelt poem penned by her on Instagram. With her latest '#SanonScribbles' post, the Panipat actor spoke about the things that give her goosebumps and take her breath away. Along with posting one of the pictures from her aforementioned photoshoot, she shared a heart-warming poem which read:

Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul,

While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something

That takes my breath away.

Take a look:

