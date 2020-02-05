Kriti Sanon Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And These Pictures Are Proof

Kriti Sanon has been a part of super-hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, among others where she was seen donning fashionable outfits. Along with being a versatile actor, Kriti is also famous for having great fashion sense. Kriti Sanon can rock a retro-chic, glam, as well as casual chic style look. In fact, Kriti Sanon has the most vibrant wardrobe and here's proof. Read ahead to know more-

Kriti Sanon has the most vibrant wardrobe and here's proof

Kriti Sanon is seen posing in a bright reddish-pink colour cold shoulder gown with a high-low hemline. The dress has frill sleeves and a cut at the york. The actor has tied her hair neatly in a bun and opted for minimal accessories. Kriti has completed her look by applying nude makeup and pink heels.

Kriti Sanon has donned a navy blue colour mini-dress. The dress is silk in material and has a turtle neck design. The balooon sleeves add the quirkiness. Kriti has worn red colour stilettoes and minimal accessories. She has given her hair a centre partition and tied them in a loose ponytail at the back. Kriti has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a shimmery purple colour gown. Her gown is sleeveless, has a long V-neck cut and has a thigh-high slit. She has worn golden heels and worn minimal accessories. She has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

