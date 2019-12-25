The Debate
Kriti Sanon Inspired Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon who had her last release of the year with Panipat is fond of Indian traditional attires from which many girls can take wedding outfit inspirations.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
kriti Sanon

In 2019, Kriti Sanon featured in blockbuster hit movies, the actor also has some huge brand endorsements to her name. Kriti Sanon has been a part of films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. She also has a massive fan base through her social media accounts where people follow her for her style statements and to take sneak peek of her BTS of her movies. Let's take a look at some style inspirations from Kriti Sanon to inspire your wedding outfits. 

ALSO READ| Bollywood Celebrities With Their Adorable Pets; Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon inspired wedding outfits

Pink saree with a modern twist

Kriti has donned a pink saree with simple designs but has amped up into a modernised wear by pairing a shoulderless blouse with it. Kriti's sleek hair goes perfectly with the pink saree look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

ALSO READ| Kriti Sanon: Here Are Some Rare Facts About The Star And Her Family

Go traditional

Kriti Sanon's photos in this stunning red ensemble look great for the bridal season. The unique design of the blouse complements the maroon red lehenga perfectly. Kriti has worn chunky earrings and a low bun to enhance her look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

When in doubt wear pink

The light pink coloured lehenga is perfect for day as well as night wedding function events and would ensure that your pics come out perfectly. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

ALSO READ| Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon And Sara Ali Khan Make It To The Celebrity 100 List

Indo western wedding function outfit

Sanon is wearing a black Anarkali with large golden buttons. The Anarkali has an inner layer that has which is embellished with golden sparkles which adds another dimension to the plain black kurta. Her spiky golden earrings complement her outfit as well as hair colour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Diva Anarkali looks

A bold lip, dark coloured Anarkali and a low bun with few tresses on the sides is the perfect definition of how a plain dark Anarkali contrasts well with Kriti's wheatish pale skin colour in this avatar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Will 'like' Sara Ali Khan; Friendzone Kriti Sanon

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
