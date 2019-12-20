Kriti Sanon: Here Are Some Rare Facts About The Star And Her Family

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has established herself in the Hindi film industry. The model turned actor kickstarted her acting career in Hindi cinema with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. The romantic action drama was a commercial success. Kriti refused to look back since then. We have penned down some of the rarely known facts about the actor's family.

1. Kriti Sanon belongs to a well-educated North Indian family.

According to a report by a leading daily, Kriti’s father Rahul Sanon is a Chartered Accountant by profession.

2. The Luka Chuppi actor’s mother Geeta Sanon is a professor at the Delhi University.

Also read: WATCH: Kriti Sanon Almost Trips, Internet Blames 'sneakers With Saree' As The Cause

3. Kriti Sanon is close to her younger sister, Nupur Sanon.

Apart from making appearances with the actor, Nupur has also debuted in B Praak’s popular song Filhall alongside Akshay Kumar.

4. Nupur Sanon is an aspiring actor and singer.

She became a sensation after singing Bekarar Karke on YouTube in 2005. Nupur also sang Janam Janam from Shah Rukh- Kajol starrer Dilwale and Teri Galiyaan from Sidharth-Shraddha starrer Ek Villain.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Almost Did Engineering+MBA Instead Of Modelling; Mother Reveals Her Thoughts

5. According to a report, it is revealed that Kriti Sanon is a trained Kathak dancer.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Interested To Essay Seema Singh In Farah Khan's 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake?

6. She graduated from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology

The beauty with brains completed her engineering degree from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, which is situated in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Says That Nupur Could Not Get A Better Co-star Than Akshay Kumar; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.