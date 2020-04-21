Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' And Sunny Kaushal's 'Shiddat' To Release Digitally?

The release of a number of films has been put on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown. There have been reports about makers considering the release of their films through digital mediums like various OTT platforms. According to an entertainment portal, two of producer Dinesh Vijan’s films, Mimi (starring Kriti Sanon) and Shiddat (starring Sunny Kaushal) have chances of going the digital way.

Films to release on digital due to COVID 19?

Much-anticipated films like Kriti Sanon’s Mimi and Sunny Kaushal’s Shiddat have high chances of being brought to the audience through digital platforms in case the COVID 19 related situation does not settle by June. According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, a source revealed to them that discussions about the release of these films digitally have been in progress with actors and directors owing to the current situation. The leading factor for the final decision depends on the financial viability in the option. The report says that if there is enough table profit for the producer then he would go for the option. The source was also of the opinion that it is too early to fix upon anything as it will mostly depend on how things pan out in the future.

Are other films also considering the option?

The entertainment portal also spoke about only the smaller scale films having a digital release. A source told them that the bigger films will not come out digitally but the smaller scale films might, as they might be unable to hold the additional interest cost that will keep adding on with time. The source also revealed that production companies like T Series, Dharma, YRF, and Maddock have been in talks with digital giants, exploring the possibility of getting a digital release for a number of their films.

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon and Sunny Kaushal Instagram

